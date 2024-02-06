Mark Zuckerberg’s Secret Weapon For AI Is Your Facebook Data

It’s odd that in the same message where Zuckerberg said that his AI team had been working on building general intelligence “for more than a decade,” he also said that Facebook would only now turn to its user’s data to build models as “the next key part of our playbook.” Why hasn’t Meta done that already? Perhaps because using all that data isn’t so straightforward. For one thing, it would represent yet another infringement on the privacy of Facebook’s 3 billion users and Instagram’s 1.5 billion users. In the same way OpenAI has come under fire for scraping up the copyrighted data of artists and writers to train its models, Facebook stands to face reputational blowback for exploiting people’s data all over again. Not only does that raise thorny ethical questions, doing so could require stringent data handling practices and compliance with global data protection laws, which could raise the hackles of European regulators.