Buffett’s Annual Letter Should Be Required Reading for CEOs

Avoid rascals. When considering a potential investment, who is running the company is just as important to Buffett as its economics. He wants “able and trustworthy managers” — although he notes that this is often tough to discern, and he hasn’t always gotten it right. Here he quotes Hugh McCulloch, the first Comptroller of the United States, who warned national banks to “never deal with a rascal under the expectation that you can prevent him from cheating you.” Buffett writes, “Many bankers who thought they could ‘manage’ the rascal problem have learned the wisdom of Mr. McCulloch’s advice — and I have as well. People are not that easy to read. Sincerity and empathy can easily be faked. That is as true now as it was in 1863.”