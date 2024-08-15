Walmart Lifts Full-Year Outlook on Bargain-Hunting Shoppers

In recent weeks, investors have tried to make sense of murky job markets and stock volatility by looking at companies for clues. Walmart’s bullishness points to an increasingly choosy US consumer facing economic uncertainty and high interest rates. Americans are pulling back on travel and deferring big home renovations, with retailers from Home Depot Inc. to Wayfair Inc. signaling a weakening spending environment. Instead, they are focusing on essentials like groceries, which has given Walmart’s business a boost.