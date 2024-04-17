US Looks To Reimpose Venezuela Oil Ban With Maduro Deal On Brink

Bond prices had been rising for the past two weeks as expectations over a resolution to the political stalemate grew. They reached a peak in January as investors increased their holdings in anticipation of Venezuela’s inclusion in the widely followed JPMorgan Chase & Co. emerging-market indexes this year. Bonds across the curve rose in January with 2027 sovereign notes touching a high of 23 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The debt has been sliding since, and fell about 0.5 cent on Bloomberg’s report Wednesday, according to traders.