This Bonus Season, Don’t Bet on a Bargain Rolex

Then in 2022, stock markets whipsawed, crypto slumped, and inflation and interest rates soared, forcing many speculators who had used leverage to amass large collections over the preceding five years to sell. Meanwhile, financial and geopolitical uncertainty, as well as Chinese lockdowns, all depressed the market. A year later, just as some green shoots were emerging, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, job cuts across the tech industry and continued rate hikes kept buyers away again.