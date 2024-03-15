The Stock Market Is Running Low On Inspiration

None of this is “liquidate stock portfolios, buy T-bills and hide out in an underground bunker” type stuff. However, it comes against a backdrop of elevated price-earnings multiples that I can only be laid-back about for so long. At 21 times forward earnings, valuations are now well above pre-pandemic norms and getting close to the levels that prevailed in 2021. Some of this P/E drift is a rational reflection of an index that’s more heavily-weighted toward fast-growing tech and communications services stocks with low financial leverage and high return on equity (as I argued here back in January.) But no matter how I massage the data nowadays, I can no longer deny that large capitalization US stocks look pricey. Not bubble-level expensive, but rich nevertheless and in need of fresh inspiration.