The Cookie Won’t Crumble No Matter How Hard Google Tries

Google has said there will now be a “new path.” But where might it lead? In a blog post, Google said it would work to allow Chrome users to “make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they’d be able to adjust that choice at any time.” That sounds a lot like what Apple came up with with its “Ask App Not to Track” prompt, a change that, initially at least, wiped billions of dollars in value from big ad-supported businesses, most notably Meta Platforms Inc. According to AppsFlyer, around 50% of iOS users opt in to allow tracking when faced with this choice.