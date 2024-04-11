Asian Stocks Fall, Dollar Rallies On US Price Data: Markets Wrap
Stocks in Asia are primed for early declines after higher-than-expected US inflation data supported the view the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell after higher-than-expected US inflation data supported the view the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.
Equity benchmarks in Japan and Australia and share futures for Hong Kong all slipped, mirroring selling on Wall Street on Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 1% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.9%, with contracts for the indexes edging lower in Asian trading on Thursday.
Treasuries steadied after sharp selling across the curve Wednesday, which sent an index of greenback strength to the highest level this year. The policy-sensitive two-year yield climbed 23 basis points and the 10-year rose by 18 basis points to top 4.5% for the first time since November. Australian and New Zealand bond yields climbed Thursday, while the 10-year Japanese yield rose above 0.8% to the highest level since November.
The yen inched higher after weakening to levels not seen since 1990 against the dollar. The weakening has sparked fresh speculation Japanese authorities might step into the market to support the currency.
The moves followed March US core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs. The gauge increased 0.4% from February, more than the 0.3% consensus forecasts, to beat expectations for a third straight month.
“The fallout from the hotter-than-expected US inflation read overnight will reverberate across regional equity markets today,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty. “Providing a cushion on the downside, weakness in key Asian currencies including the yen and the won, will provide support for the exporters.”
Investors are now signaling the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates just twice this year, starting in September, less than the most recent Federal Reserve dot plot that indicated three 2024 cuts. At the start of the year, market pricing indicated six cuts were expected.
“Easy financial conditions continue to provide a significant tailwind to growth and inflation. As a result, the Fed is not done fighting inflation and rates will stay higher for longer,” said Torsten Slok at Apollo Global Management. “We are sticking to our view that the Fed will not cut rates in 2024.”
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers went a step further to say that one would have to “take seriously the possibility that the next rate move will be upwards rather than downwards.” Such a likelihood is somewhere in the 15% to 25% range, he told Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week with David Westin.
Elsewhere in Asia, data set for release includes Australian inflation expectations, consumer and producer prices for China, and Philippine trade figures. Markets are closed in Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Oil prices held gains on worries about further conflict in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate, the US oil price, inched higher after rising more than 1% Wednesday on news the US and its allies believe major missile or drone strikes by Iran or its proxies against military and government targets in Israel are imminent.
Key events this week:
- China PPI, CPI, Thursday
- Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday
- China trade, Friday
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:13 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures fell 1.7%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.7%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was unchanged at $1.0743
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 152.85 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2622 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6507
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 1% to $70,484.98
- Ether rose 0.6% to $3,534.28
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.54%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 3.5 basis points to 0.830%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.23%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Winnie Hsu.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.