Asian Stocks Fall, Dollar Rallies On US Price Data: Markets Wrap

Treasuries steadied after sharp selling across the curve Wednesday, which sent an index of greenback strength to the highest level this year. The policy-sensitive two-year yield climbed 23 basis points and the 10-year rose by 18 basis points to top 4.5% for the first time since November. Australian and New Zealand bond yields climbed Thursday, while the 10-year Japanese yield rose above 0.8% to the highest level since November.