Decisive Moment Arrives With $4 Trillion Stocks Rally at Stake

The S&P 500 is up almost 20% this year, and closed Friday at the highest since March 2022. Traders are hoping that if bond yields are still generally heading lower, stocks are set up for broad-based gains heading into year-end. Since Oct. 19, the yield on 10-year Treasuries has fallen from nearly 5% to around 4.2% while the S&P 500 has risen almost 8%.