Shifting Climate Scenarios Muddy the Picture for Investors

Just last month, HSBC Holdings Plc spelled out what these adjustments might look like. The London-based bank said its sectoral targets, which cover its financing for cement, real estate, oil and gas companies and more, “will need to be refreshed periodically to reflect updated 1.5C-aligned scenarios for achieving net zero by 2050.” Those targets must “keep pace with science and real economy developments,” the company said.Each scenario that envisions a path to net-zero emissions by 2050 comes with a variety of assumptions. They include the rate of deployment of new emissions-cutting technologies, policy and regulatory developments, changes in consumer behavior and the quantum of carbon removals.