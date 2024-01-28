The World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is A Climate Liability

The Royal Caribbean spokesperson says that when the was designed eight years ago, LNG was the “next new-age fuel for any ship” and the vessel’s engine was the most efficient option. The company’s next ship — the , slated for completion this spring — will have a different engine designed to reduce the risk of methane leaks. The , which is part of Royal Caribbeans’ Celebrity subsidiary and expected to begin operations in 2025, is being designed with an engine that can run on three kinds of fuel, including methanol.