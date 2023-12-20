A Multi-Trillion Dollar Showdown Over Energy’s Future

Some $200 billion has been spent on about 128 gigawatts of generators under the aegis of the Belt and Road Initiative — a signature foreign-investment project for President Xi Jinping — energy analysts Wood Mackenzie wrote in November. The majority of that funding has traditionally gone on coal and gas, but with Xi promising to end finance for new coal power overseas, renewables now make up nearly 50% of the total, according to the report. Barriers to Chinese renewable equipment in countries such as India, Indonesia and the US may push down prices in economies more open to imports, providing an export market for Beijing to counteract a slowing domestic economy. Even the nations of the Gulf itself have partnered with Chinese businesses to build renewable projects, both at home and in third countries.