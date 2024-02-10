Relentless S&P 500 Momentum Leaves Dip Buyers Without A Playbook

The advance in the S&P 500 is breathtaking across any measure, including gains in 14 of the last 15 weeks — the most since 1972. An exchange-traded fund chasing momentum is off to its best yearly start since at least 2013. Even the hour-by-hour data is impressive. In 28 sessions this year, 71% have seen the benchmark close above the midpoint of its daily range. That beats any full-year reading in four decades.