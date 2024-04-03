OpenAI Can Clone Voices. That Doesn’t Mean It Should.

It’s also worth noting that several examples OpenAI gave of the benefits of Voice Engine — such as giving a voice to the non-verbal — don’t require a voice. They just need software that can generate one that’s synthetic. Copying human speech opens a new can of worms that is simply not worth the risk. It not only provides a tool to fraudsters, trolls, and others peddling misinformation, it will also likely throw a cleaver into the entertainment business and Hollywood itself, where OpenAI has been courting executives and showing off its video generation tool Sora. Voice-cloning tech threatens actors' livelihoods, as one British actress demonstrated last week when she posted a rejection email saying she’d been replaced by an “AI-generated voice.”