NYC’s Priciest Apartments Hit Lowest Vacancy Rate In 30 Years

The plunge in housing availability has been exacerbated by policies discouraging new construction and soaring interest rates that have pushed potential home-buyers into renting. The overall vacancy rate across the city’s five boroughs fell to 1.4% last year, the lowest since 1968, with the cheapest housing — apartments that rent below $1,100 — the hardest to come by at a vacancy rate of just 0.4%. New York considers a vacancy rate below 5% to be a housing emergency.