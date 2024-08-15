New Starbucks CEO Could Finally Tame Howard Schultz

Schultz seems to have orchestrated his latest official departure from company leadership to make it impossible for Starbucks to disentangle itself from his grasp. He is the company’s largest individual shareholders and has negotiated to be chairman emeritus for life. A piece in the Financial Times earlier this month detailed Schultz’s ongoing ties to the company: he can attend and observe board meetings; he has a badge that gives him access to headquarters — where he also has his own parking space; the board reimburses him for the use of his private jet for corporate purposes; and he owns a stake in a business making olive oil for one of the company’s coffee drinks. The piece also cited a recent Bernstein analyst report, which notes, “Decision-making processes are still heavily influenced by the presence of Howard Schultz, albeit informally.” (“We consistently apply the highest governance and accountability standards to the decisions we make, and we are transparent about them,” a Starbucks spokesperson told the FT.)