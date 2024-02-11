Mark Zuckerberg’s 20-Year Formula For Success Has Expired

But the more cynical take on Zuckerberg has long been that he’s lacked any fresh ideas of his own since creating the app in the first place — and even that’s disputed, famously. When he saw that the promising image-sharing app Instagram was gaining traction, he bought it, saying in an email at the time that it would have been “really scary” if the company couldn’t. Later, when messaging app WhatsApp looked to be gaining a foothold in how young people, particularly outside the US, were communicating — he bought that, too. Even progress in the metaverse, long seen as Zuckerberg’s personal pet project, came in through the front door thanks to his acquisition of Oculus VR.