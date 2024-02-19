Israel’s Economy Contracts Nearly 20% After Outbreak Of War

Iran-backed Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union, killed 1,200 people and abducted around 250 when its militants broke out of Gaza and rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed some 29,000 people in Gaza, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory. Israel has said it will launch a ground offensive on the Gaza city of Rafah unless hostages still held by Hamas are released soon.