Investors Take Long-Term View as Rate Hike Whipsaws Japan

The shift in BoJ policy is also reverberating across global markets for everything from bonds to gold and Bitcoin. The yen has surged versus almost every major currency since the rate hike. That’s impacted speculative funds with big bets against the yen at one extreme, and at the other end of the scale, retail investors who borrow in yen and then use the money to purchase higher yielding currencies such as the Mexican peso. In the domestic corporate bond market, where issuance had been surging prior to the rate hike, higher rates will likely make investors more reluctant to hold long-maturity notes.