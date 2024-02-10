India’s State Oil Refiners In Talks With Rosneft Over Term Deals

All three of India’s state oil refiners are in talks with Rosneft Oil Co. PJSC to secure long-term supplies of Russian crude, an effort to move away from one-off purchases that have left them vulnerable to competition.

Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. are in discussions, said people familiar with the matter, but talks have been drawn out as the buyers are seeking clauses to protect them from exits and penalties, should payment issues delay cargoes.

In total, Indian refiners want to lock in about 500,000 barrels per day of Russian crude supplies, said the people, who could not be identified as negotiations are private.