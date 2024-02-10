Hyundai Said To Be Considering One Of India’s Biggest Ever IPOs

Hyundai has held talks with international banks about the possible IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The company may reach out to domestic advisers for pitches soon, one of the people said. A listing may value the Indian unit at $25 billion, the people said.

Considerations are at a very early stage and a share sale may not go ahead, the people said.

A representative for Hyundai Motor India Ltd. declined to comment and the parent company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.