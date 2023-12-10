Bitcoin Is Earning Its Place in a Balanced Portfolio

The least volatile element has been in financial services competition. Bitcoin has rapidly improved its connections with traded public futures and options, efficient borrowing and lending, secure custody and other aspects of a sophisticated modern financial system. If a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund is approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in January, as expected, this will improve matters. Everything people do with stocks and bonds — invest, raise capital, hedge, speculate, exchange, hold — they can do at least as efficiently with Bitcoin, which also offers immediate access to the full crypto economy.