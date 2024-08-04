How Harris Can Reset Democrats’ Relations With Business

It’s not yet clear what approach Harris would take to a same-party presidential transition, if it came to that. But she already has three cabinet vacancies, and will likely have several more to fill even if she doesn’t opt to start from scratch. If she says one of her goals will be to bring in some more people with business experience, the left won’t like it and will undoubtedly complain. And if it does — unlike with unseemly demands that specific people be fired — it won’t have a leg to stand on in a public argument.