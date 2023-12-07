Google’s Gemini Looks Remarkable, But It’s Still Behind OpenAI

The video also doesn’t specify that this is (probably) Gemini Ultra, the model that’s not here yet. Fudging such details points to the broader marketing effort here: Google wants us remember that it’s got one of the largest teams of AI researchers in the world and access to more data than anyone else. It wants to remind us, as it did on Wednesday, how vast its deployment network is by bringing less-capable versions of Gemini to Chrome, Android and Pixel phones.