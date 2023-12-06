Hoping for Peace in Gaza? Don’t Look to Europe

Such rancorous divisions make Europe look feeble and irrelevant internationally. Israel is now openly denouncing the leaders of Spain, Belgium, and Ireland as “supporters of terrorism.” Last week at Doha airport, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was kept waiting in the blazing sun at the door of his plane for almost half an hour before a junior Qatari minister arrived to receive him. At the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, no Arab leader was available for Macron’s proposed roundtable conference to discuss the Gaza war.