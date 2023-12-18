Jerome Powell’s Pivot Is A Pretty Big Gamble

There’s plenty that can go wrong. The slowdown in growth at the end of 2023 might reverse in 2024, as happened a year earlier. What appears to be weakness in spending could prove to be merely bad seasonal adjustment of the data. This year’s large increase in labor supply might not extend into 2024, leaving the job market too tight and wage inflation too high (as Powell noted, the current trend of 4% probably isn’t consistent with sustainable 2% inflation). Prices could accelerate again after the unwinding of transitory phenomena, such as pandemic-fueled demand for goods and supply-chain disruptions. Services inflation (excluding housing) might prove more stubborn than expected. As Powell has noted, the “last mile” in reaching the 2% inflation target should be more difficult.