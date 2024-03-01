Elon Musk Is Right About OpenAI’s Hypocrisy

You could argue this is a rite of passage for startups. They set out to make the world a better place, then go public or get acquired and water down those ideals. But the stakes are higher with artificial intelligence systems that are being woven into all facets of life. (Just one example: British lawmakers are using generative AI to summarize feedback they receive from the public.) Tools being widely used for critical decisions shouldn’t be controlled by an opaque oligopoly. It’d be disappointing if Mistral eventually shifted toward this status quo too.