Dollar Posts Longest Win In Five Months, As Treasury Yields Hit 2024 Peak

“The motivation for our bullish dollar forecast is persistent US growth and yield exceptionalism. This outlook is unchanged,” JPMorgan analysts led by Meera Chandan, Arindam Sandilya and Patrick Locke wrote in a research report on Friday. They noted that the Fed’s dovish pivot - and eventual easing - are insufficient to drive secular dollar weakness, since easing cycles across many of the world’s major central banks appear “highly synchronized.” Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s solid performance in Republican primaries points to the November election as an important dollar-bullish risk factor.

“We continue to see a strong case for the USD to remain resilient in 1H,” the US bank concluded.