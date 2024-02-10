How Companies Say ‘Layoffs’ Without Saying ‘Layoffs’

Synonyms for layoffs aren’t entirely without purpose. They have differences in their breadth of potential meaning that help a company sort out next steps. “Simplification” can mean people are going to be fired, or that the company is cutting back on meetings. “Restructuring,” on the other hand, can also just signify that an employee is moving departments. A “furlough” is something entirely different, allowing employees to return to work after unpaid time away. “Rightsizing” is intentionally vague so the company leaves itself room to change its plan, according to Cascio.