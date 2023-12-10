Oil Is Everywhere At COP28, Vexing Those Seeking Its Demise

Oil and gas executives have tended to keep a low profile at the annual UN climate change gathering, but they have little reason to hide at COP28, hosted by the United Arab Emirates — one of the world’s largest oil exporters — and led by the CEO of its national oil company. At least 2,456 representatives of the fossil fuel industry have been granted access to COP28, according to an analysis by the “Kick Big Polluters Out” pressure group. The number is nearly four times higher than in Sharm El Sheikh last year. If they were a country, they would outnumber all national delegations at the conference except for Brazil and the UAE.