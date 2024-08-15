China Slashes Steel Output As Industry Rings Alarm On Demand

The steel industry has been plagued by overcapacity for years. In an effort to rein in emissions, Beijing has been trying to cap production at or below the previous year’s level after output ballooned in 2020 to well over 1 billion tons. That task is likely to be easier this year as supply discipline is forced on mills looking to buttress their margins. It could also offer some relief to the countries grappling with the impact of cheap Chinese exports on their domestic markets.