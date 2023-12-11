China Politburo Raises Expectations for Ambitious 2024 GDP Goal

The Politburo’s introduction of a new slogan — “use progress to promote stability” — signals that next year’s growth target may be set at 5%, said Xing Zhaopeng, a senior strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. While that would be the same as this year’s objective, in practice it would be tougher to achieve, because 2023 had the benefit of a weak base of comparison due to coronavirus restrictions in 2022.