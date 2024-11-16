Charting The Global Economy: US Inflation Progress Stalls

(Bloomberg) -- US inflation is proving stubborn while consumer spending shows scant signs of any concerning slowdown, laying the groundwork for a more cautious approach to interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Even though inflation has dropped notably over the past two years, the government’s October consumer price report underscored the challenge facing Fed officials: ensuring their policy actions support the labor market while guarding against a reacceleration of price pressures.

Elsewhere, the European Commission sees a gradual firming in euro-area economic growth next year. China’s trade surplus is on pace to hit a record this year, highlighting its continued reliance on exports to compensate for weak domestic demand.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics: