The Bank Of Japan Has Sprung A Leak. Japan Must Investigate

Perhaps the most embarrassing revelations in recent years came from FOMC members own trading activities during the pandemic, at a time when the Fed was rolling out massive stimulus. Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed, and Robert Kaplan, head of the Dallas Fed, left the central bank after disclosures that they purchased stocks while the Fed was buying a wide range of assets to support the economy. Then Fed vice chair Richard Clarida resigned a few weeks before the end of his term after revelations about his buying and selling in the lead-up to a major Fed policy shift in early 2020. Subsequent investigations cleared the men of legal wrongdoing. That’s insufficient for a key lawmaker with oversight of the Fed. “I urge the board to implement substantive penalties for Federal Reserve officials that engage in prohibited market trading activity,” Sherrod Brown, chair of the Senate Banking Committee, wrote in a letter to Fed chief Jerome Powell last month.