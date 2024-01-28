AI Is Much Better at Evolution Than Revolution

There’s a couple of takeaways from this. First, we should put tech CEOs under oath more often. Second, AI functionality, even AI functionality, is no silver bullet that can turn around an ailing product. Customers aren’t going to flock to something suddenly enhanced with artificial intelligence, nor are they going to go out of their way to embrace new stand-alone AI tools into their life and work. Habits are hard to shake, particularly when they are locked down by additional forces, such as Google’s $18 billion-a-year payment to Apple Inc. to ensure it is the default option on the iPhone.