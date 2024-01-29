Apple Is Our Hope For Making AI More Private

Apple famously isn’t first to the party when it comes to new technology. It was slow to enter the smartphone race, and it wasn’t the first to bring out a smartwatch — but it now dominates the market for both because it took the time to engineer its way toward the most user-friendly devices. It’s the same story with AI. Building the “smartest” generative AI is all about powerful chips, and while Nvidia Corp. dominates that market for cloud-based servers, Apple is well-positioned to be the first to do that successfully on smaller devices, even if it was caught off guard by the generative AI boom. Because although many companies are trying to figure out how to process AI on phones and laptops — without having to connect to a server somewhere — they’re hitting technical limitations that may be difficult to surmount without the resources of the $3 trillion hardware company in Cupertino.