Alibaba Revenue Misses Estimates in a Blow to Revival Effort

Alibaba’s fiscal 1Q adjusted Ebita probably fell at a steeper rate than the 5% year-on-year decline recorded in the preceding quarter. This would have been led by wider overseas (AIDC) losses as the firm raised expenditure on advertising and user perks to secure more shoppers outside of China. Increased logistics support to back such expansion likely also offset the lift to Cainiao’s margins from economies of scale, lowering its 1Q profitability from a year earlier. Alibaba’s goal to regain e-commerce market share in China probably reduced Taobao-Tmall’s adjusted Ebita for the second straight quarter and contributed to the firm’s 1Q profit fall.