Airbnb Hosts Want Guests To Come To Them Directly
A dip in profits and a shift to longer rentals have property managers looking for ways around the ubiquitous rental marketplace.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- This April, more than 600 landlords, real estate agents and small-property managers traveled to a swanky resort in San Diego to get advice from Jesse Vasquez. A former salesperson at a hospice-care company, Vasquez now manages more than a dozen properties, in addition to his side hustle coaching his peers. The key, as he laid out in a stream-of-consciousness presentation on success in real estate, is reduc...
