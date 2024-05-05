AI Can't Reject Your No Good, Very Bad Idea

Critics of the tech say that will lead to a flood of boring, derivative work in film and TV since AI tends to spew a pastiche of pre-existing art, like Biran’s swirling watercolor figures or the quirky cartoons that she creates. But when use AI to generate animations for their own marketing, the effect could be worse thanks to the relative lack of visual, creative thinkers among their ranks. They’ll use AI tools to churn out graphics that — as with Hollywood’s overuse of CGI — look impressive but fail to make a meaningful impression on other humans. One design agency, for instance, tried making a short animated film graphic for a British health-care provider that was meant to train doctors on their bedside manner. The script said medical professionals should listen carefully to their patients and avoid behaving like they were going through a checklist. Yet the resulting animation showed a physician sitting with a patient and a giant list being marked off above them. That’s not how visual communication works, says Biran. “People will see a checklist and go away thinking, ‘checklist.’”