Michael Saylor Amps Up Bitcoin War Chest With $2.8 Billion Sale

Since Strategy’s first purchase in 2020, Saylor has sold equity, issued various types of debt and layered stacks of preferred shares on top. In the process, he has encouraged a fleet of imitators and spurred a new industry of public companies following a so-called treasury strategy dedicated to buying and holding cryptocurrencies.

Many of the previous financial instruments that have fueled Strategy’s rise have ended up being more popular than expected, but even against that backdrop the demand for Stretch was notable. The company’s common shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday, and are up 43% for the year.

In Strategy’s complicated and unusual capital structure, the new shares sit above the company’s common stock and its other preferred shares — which carry names like “Strike” and “Stride” — but remain subordinate to its convertible bonds and a preferred stock known as “Strife.”

Unlike those earlier offerings, Stretch allows Strategy to tweak the dividend. Each month, the firm will set a new payout rate aimed at keeping the share price near $100, raising or lowering the level as needed. It’s part pricing model, part trust exercise, and a clear reminder that Strategy creates its own rules.

That flexibility may appeal to Saylor’s large fan base of retail investors, but it also adds a fresh layer of uncertainty to an already complex capital structure. And there are signs that Saylor’s tactics may be hitting up against somewhat diminishing returns. The value of the company, relative to the Bitcoin it owns, has gone down.

In its latest offering, Strategy offered the Stretch shares at a discount to win over investors. The shares, which are set to carry an initial dividend of 9%, are being sold for $90 each, the bottom of a marketed range and a discount to their face value of $100, according to the person familiar with the deal.

But the outsized demand for the deal provides the latest sign of both Saylor’s avid following and the continued speculative fervor running through the markets.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc, Moelis & Co. and TD Securities worked on the deal, Bloomberg previously reported.

Read more on IPOs: For the latest news on equity capital markets activity in the US, Canada and Latin America, follow the channel or visit NI BFWECMUS. To subscribe to ECM Watch, Bloomberg’s daily roundup of news from around the region, click here.

(Adds commentary in fifth paragraph.)

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.