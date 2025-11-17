Crypto Market Freefall Triggers Meme Fest: ‘Record Surge In McDonald’s Job Applications’

The latest drop in cryptocurrency prices has triggered a meme fest on social media. Polymarket, the world’s largest cryptocurrency prediction market, has taken the internet by storm after it joked that there has been a record surge in McDonald’s job applications from “desperate” traders.

“JUST IN: McDonald's sees record surge in job applicants, as crypto market continues free-fall,” the American cryptocurrency prediction market said in a satirical post on X on Monday. In just hours, the post went viral, sparking a meme fest.

The meme storm followed as leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin plunged over 25% to nearly $95,000 in value compared to its Oct. 6 peak of $1,26,000. On Friday, the cryptocurrency dropped to its lowest level in six months as investors retreated from riskier and more speculative trades.

Fresh concerns have emerged over lowered expectations for a December interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, while signs point to a slowdown in the US economy. Polymarket’s satirical post struck a chord with users, leading to satirical comments on the risks associated with crypto investments. Many users joked that they had also “submitted” their application to the popular fast food delivery chain.