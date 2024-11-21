Bitcoin Climbs Closer To $100,000 On Trump’s Support For Crypto

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin approached the historic $100,000 level, fueled by optimism that President-elect Donald Trump’s support for crypto heralds a boom as the US pivots to friendly regulations in place of a crackdown.

The largest digital asset rose as much as 4.1% to a record $98,342 on Thursday before dipping below $97,775 as of 12:20 p.m. in London. The crypto market as a whole has gained approximately $900 billion since Trump’s Nov. 5 election win.

Trump’s transition team has begun to hold discussions over whether to create a White House post dedicated to digital-asset policy. The industry is pitching for the position — which would be the first of its kind in the US — to have a direct line to the president-elect, who is now one of crypto’s biggest cheerleaders.

The talks are the latest US boost for digital-asset market sentiment, alongside Bitcoin accumulator MicroStrategy Inc.’s plans to accelerate purchases of the token and the debut of options on the nation’s Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.