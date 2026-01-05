Bitcoin Advances To Three-Week High As Stocks, Silver Rise

Bitcoin rose to a three-week high and broke through a closely watched technical level as digital assets start to catch up with gains in stocks and precious metals.

The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 2.3% on Monday and traded at just below $93,000 as of 6:34 a.m. in New York. Ether also edged higher. Bitcoin’s advance came as gold, silver and equities gained after the ouster of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

Bitcoin surpassed its 50-day moving average for the first time since a crypto market crash started in early October, one of several indicators suggesting prices are on firmer footing. The token is up about 6% so far this year.