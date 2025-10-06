Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Get Cheaper By Rs 20,000 After GST Rate Cut: Check New Prices

Before the latest GST-driven revision, Yamaha Motor India had already reduced the prices of the R3 and MT-03 by up to Rs 1 lakh in response to a lukewarm market performance, NDTV reported.

The earlier cut gave potential buyers a much-needed incentive to consider the Japanese brand’s mid-capacity offerings. With the government’s decision to slash GST rates on sub-350cc motorcycles from 28% to 18%, the two models have become even more accessible, further improving their appeal to performance enthusiasts in India.

But NDTV also noted that one concern among potential customers. It’s the absence of the latest global versions of both motorcycles in India. The updated iterations of the R3 and MT-03 have already been introduced in select international markets, but Yamaha is yet to confirm when they will make their way to Indian showrooms.