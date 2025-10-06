Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Get Cheaper By Rs 20,000 After GST Rate Cut: Check New Prices
Yamaha India has reduced the prices of its R3 and MT-03 motorcycles by nearly Rs 20,000 following the GST rate cut on bikes below 350cc.
Yamaha Motor India has announced price reductions for two of its motorcycles, the R3 and MT-03, following the government’s recent GST reforms. The move comes as the GST on motorcycles with engine capacities under 350cc has been cut from 28% to 18%, making a range of mid-segment bikes more affordable. As both the R3 and MT-03 feature engines under the 350cc threshold, Yamaha has passed on the tax benefits to customers.
Yamaha R3 Revised Price
The Yamaha R3 is now priced at Rs 3,39,028 (ex-showroom), marking a drop of around Rs 20,872 from its previous price of Rs 3,59,900 (ex-showroom).
Yamaha MT-03 Revised Price
The Yamaha MT-03, previously listed at Rs 3,49,900 (ex-showroom), now comes with a revised price of Rs 3,29,608 (ex-showroom).
According to NDTV, the latest revision comes days after Yamaha reduced prices of its entry-level models in India by up to Rs 17,581.
The move is expected to boost demand for the R3 and MT-03, both of which have been positioned as premium yet accessible performance motorcycles in the Indian market. The two models share the same 321cc parallel-twin engine but differ in styling and ergonomics, with the R3 targeting sportbike enthusiasts and the MT-03 catering to those preferring a more upright, street-focused design.
Previous Price Adjustments
Before the latest GST-driven revision, Yamaha Motor India had already reduced the prices of the R3 and MT-03 by up to Rs 1 lakh in response to a lukewarm market performance, NDTV reported.
The earlier cut gave potential buyers a much-needed incentive to consider the Japanese brand’s mid-capacity offerings. With the government’s decision to slash GST rates on sub-350cc motorcycles from 28% to 18%, the two models have become even more accessible, further improving their appeal to performance enthusiasts in India.
But NDTV also noted that one concern among potential customers. It’s the absence of the latest global versions of both motorcycles in India. The updated iterations of the R3 and MT-03 have already been introduced in select international markets, but Yamaha is yet to confirm when they will make their way to Indian showrooms.
Yamaha R3 And MT-03: Engine And Performance
As per reports, under the fairing and tank, the R3 and MT-03 continue to feature Yamaha’s tried-and-tested 321cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, producing 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of torque. Both motorcycles are equipped with telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock setup to balance everyday comfort with dynamic performance.
Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, complemented by a dual-channel ABS system for more safety.