XUV 7XO Vs XUV700: What Does Mahindra’s New SUV Bring To The Table?

Mahindra’s standing as a maker of capable, technology-rich SUVs in India is well established. Now the spotlight is split between the new XUV 7XO and the XUV700.

The new XUV 7XO is a refreshed version of the XUV700. Mahindra’s new XUV 7XO marks a significant update to the brand’s SUV line-up, positioning itself squarely against competitors, including the MG Hector and Tata Safari, in the Indian market.