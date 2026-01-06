Business NewsAutoXUV 7XO Vs XUV700: What Does Mahindra’s New SUV Bring To The Table?
ADVERTISEMENT

XUV 7XO Vs XUV700: What Does Mahindra’s New SUV Bring To The Table?

The new XUV 7XO is a refreshed version of the XUV700.

06 Jan 2026, 02:52 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ex-showroom price for the XUV 7XO starts at Rs 13.66 lakh. (Source: Official website of Mahindra)</p></div>
Ex-showroom price for the XUV 7XO starts at Rs 13.66 lakh. (Source: Official website of Mahindra)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Mahindra’s standing as a maker of capable, technology-rich SUVs in India is well established. Now the spotlight is split between the new XUV 7XO and the XUV700. 

The new XUV 7XO is a refreshed version of the XUV700. Mahindra’s new XUV 7XO marks a significant update to the brand’s SUV line-up, positioning itself squarely against competitors, including the MG Hector and Tata Safari, in the Indian market.

Price

Priced between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 7XO sits at the top of the brand’s ICE SUV line-up in terms of technology and sophistication. 

The XUV700, which carries an ex-showroom price range of Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 23.71 lakh, continues to appeal as a capable and spacious family SUV. 

Exterior Design

The XUV 7XO introduces a fresh front-end design, led by a wide piano-black grille with intricate talon-inspired accents. Slim, angular LED DRLs sit alongside bi-LED projector headlights, while the lower bumper has been reshaped to incorporate LED fog lamps and silver trim. In profile, new 19-inch diamond-cut alloys and smart electric door handles stand out, though the SUV retains the silhouette of its predecessor.

The XUV700 carries forward a broad and familiar front-end design, marked by LED daytime running lights positioned along the edges of the bonnet and paired with LED headlamps. 

A large grille with vertical slats dominates the front, complemented by a prominent skid plate below. In profile, the SUV cuts a muscular figure with black alloy wheels, pronounced wheel arches, flush-fitting door handles and blacked-out pillars, while faux roof rails add a rugged touch. At the rear, features include a shark-fin antenna, sharply styled LED tail-lamps and a sporty-looking bumper.

ALSO READ

Mahindra Launches XUV 7XO High-End SUV: Check Price, Features And Other Details
Opinion
Mahindra Launches XUV 7XO High-End SUV: Check Price, Features And Other Details
Read More

Features And Technology

The XUV 7XO introduces features such as ventilated seats for both front and rear passengers, electrically adjustable driver and co-driver seats with memory functions and a Boss Mode, and high-density foam cushioning for added comfort. 

The cabin is further enhanced by multi-zone ambient lighting and soft-touch leatherette surfaces. Taking centre stage is a coast-to-coast triple-screen layout, driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and supported by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Alexa with ChatGPT integration, and a dedicated theatre mode.

The XUV700 continues to impress with a plush cabin anchored by two 10.25-inch displays and supported by Adrenox connected technology and Alexa built-in. It is also equipped with a panoramic Skyroof, wireless charging pad and a 12-speaker 3D sound system.

Engines

This is one area where the facelift brings no changes. The seven-seat SUV continues with the familiar 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 200 hp and 380 Nm of torque, alongside a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel offered in two outputs: 155 hp with 360 Nm, and 185 hp with 420 Nm (rising to 450 Nm when paired with the automatic gearbox). Both engines are available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic. 

Safety

The XUV 7XO comes loaded with more than 120 safety features, including Level-2 ADAS with enhanced visual displays and a 540-degree surround-view camera system. It has been engineered to achieve a five-star Bharat NCAP rating and is equipped with seven airbags, with curtain airbags extending to the third row. 

The XUV700 has already proven its credentials with a five-star Global NCAP score, along with Level-2 ADAS, up to seven airbags, blind view monitoring and a 360-degree camera.

ALSO READ

Mahindra Launches XUV 7XO High-End SUV: Check Price, Features And Other Details
Opinion
Mahindra Launches XUV 7XO High-End SUV: Check Price, Features And Other Details
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT