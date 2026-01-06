XUV 7XO Vs XUV700: What Does Mahindra’s New SUV Bring To The Table?
The new XUV 7XO is a refreshed version of the XUV700.
Mahindra’s standing as a maker of capable, technology-rich SUVs in India is well established. Now the spotlight is split between the new XUV 7XO and the XUV700.
The new XUV 7XO is a refreshed version of the XUV700. Mahindra’s new XUV 7XO marks a significant update to the brand’s SUV line-up, positioning itself squarely against competitors, including the MG Hector and Tata Safari, in the Indian market.
Price
Priced between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 7XO sits at the top of the brand’s ICE SUV line-up in terms of technology and sophistication.
The XUV700, which carries an ex-showroom price range of Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 23.71 lakh, continues to appeal as a capable and spacious family SUV.
Exterior Design
The XUV 7XO introduces a fresh front-end design, led by a wide piano-black grille with intricate talon-inspired accents. Slim, angular LED DRLs sit alongside bi-LED projector headlights, while the lower bumper has been reshaped to incorporate LED fog lamps and silver trim. In profile, new 19-inch diamond-cut alloys and smart electric door handles stand out, though the SUV retains the silhouette of its predecessor.
The XUV700 carries forward a broad and familiar front-end design, marked by LED daytime running lights positioned along the edges of the bonnet and paired with LED headlamps.
A large grille with vertical slats dominates the front, complemented by a prominent skid plate below. In profile, the SUV cuts a muscular figure with black alloy wheels, pronounced wheel arches, flush-fitting door handles and blacked-out pillars, while faux roof rails add a rugged touch. At the rear, features include a shark-fin antenna, sharply styled LED tail-lamps and a sporty-looking bumper.
Features And Technology
The XUV 7XO introduces features such as ventilated seats for both front and rear passengers, electrically adjustable driver and co-driver seats with memory functions and a Boss Mode, and high-density foam cushioning for added comfort.
The cabin is further enhanced by multi-zone ambient lighting and soft-touch leatherette surfaces. Taking centre stage is a coast-to-coast triple-screen layout, driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and supported by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Alexa with ChatGPT integration, and a dedicated theatre mode.
The XUV700 continues to impress with a plush cabin anchored by two 10.25-inch displays and supported by Adrenox connected technology and Alexa built-in. It is also equipped with a panoramic Skyroof, wireless charging pad and a 12-speaker 3D sound system.
Engines
This is one area where the facelift brings no changes. The seven-seat SUV continues with the familiar 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 200 hp and 380 Nm of torque, alongside a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel offered in two outputs: 155 hp with 360 Nm, and 185 hp with 420 Nm (rising to 450 Nm when paired with the automatic gearbox). Both engines are available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic.
Safety
The XUV 7XO comes loaded with more than 120 safety features, including Level-2 ADAS with enhanced visual displays and a 540-degree surround-view camera system. It has been engineered to achieve a five-star Bharat NCAP rating and is equipped with seven airbags, with curtain airbags extending to the third row.
The XUV700 has already proven its credentials with a five-star Global NCAP score, along with Level-2 ADAS, up to seven airbags, blind view monitoring and a 360-degree camera.