Xiaomi’s Sedan Crushed Tesla’s Model 3 In China; Now Its SUV Is Gunning For Model Y

Xiaomi has received a significantly high number of orders for its YU7 SUV in China, which pitches the recently launched electric sports utility vehicle as a major threat to Elon Musk-led Tesla's Model Y.

Xiaomi, within 18 hours of opening the sales on Wednesday, received 240,000 orders for YU7 SUV that it confirmed to be 'locked-in', according to news agency Reuters. The figures have likely only increased from there.

The YU7 may be Tesla's most powerful competitor due to it undercutting Tesla's Model Y's prices by 4%. It has been priced at 253,500 yuan, as against 263,500 yuan charged for Model Y.

The SU7, which was the phone company's first major foray into the electric vehicle space, was considered a major success, outselling Tesla's Model 3 in China every month since December 2024.