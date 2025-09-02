‘Worst Financial Decision’: Woman Regrets Buying This Model Of Elon Musk’s Tesla

A Tesla owner has narrated her ordeal in a TikTok post, calling the move to buy the electric car her ‘worst financial decision’. The TikTok user has gone viral after saying that she regrets splurging on the electric car. The woman, identified as Nejra, said in a video that she bought a brand-new Tesla Model Y in 2023. While she did not disclose the exact amount she paid, Car and Driver lists the 2023 Model Y between $40,000 and $50,000, suggesting her purchase fell within that bracket.

Two years on, she isn’t mincing her words. In a clip, she said buying the car was “absolutely the worst financial decision I ever made in my life,” reported Inside EVs, a news website on EVs and hybrid vehicles.

Filming from inside the vehicle, she reflected on her purchase and the depreciation that followed. “The value of Teslas and other electric vehicles has since been in the dumpster. Actually, below the dumpster,” she said.

According to Inside EVs, Nejra explained that the financial loss has been the hardest part to swallow. Not only did she carry over negative equity from her previous car loan, but she now finds herself paying more in monthly instalments than the car is actually worth.