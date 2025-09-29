VinFast Auto India Partners With State Bank of India For EV Financing Solutions
VinFast recently launched its premium VF 6 and VF 7 models in India and this partnership highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to establish a strong and customer-focused footprint in the country.
VinFast Auto India on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank of India (SBI) for inventory financing for its dealer network. Under the dealer finance tie-up, SBI will extend finance to VinFast’s exclusive dealer network on favourable terms.
The finance agreement also brings a wide range of benefits for dealers, such as attractive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and other tailored suite of credit solutions.
The collaboration enables VinFast to leverage SBI’s extensive pan-India branch network and digital platforms to reach customers across both urban and emerging markets. It also aligns with the company’s broader goal of accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions in India, one of the fastest-growing EV markets globally.
The MoU was signed by Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, Anindya Sunder Paul, Deputy Managing Director, SBI, and Debasis Mohanty Business, General Manager (SME & SCF).
Chau said, "At VinFast, we believe that a vibrant EV ecosystem can be built on two strong pillars, engaged customers and an empowered dealer network. This partnership with SBI marks a crucial step in strengthening our dealer network and empowering them with seamless access to credit solutions. By working with one of India’s largest and most trusted banking institutions, we are creating a stronger financial backbone that supports our dealers in expanding operations and serving customers with confidence. Together, we are laying the foundation for a robust ecosystem that will accelerate the growth of electric mobility across India."
Paul said: “As EV adoption accelerates, access to financing will play a vital role in driving this transition. Our collaboration with VinFast will offer customers convenient credit solutions tailored to its premium EV lineup, reflecting the Bank’s broader commitment to sustainability. Such partnerships also help us empower our customers to achieve their green mobility aspirations with ease."
VinFast recently launched its premium VF 6 and VF 7 models in India and this partnership highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to establish a strong and customer-focused footprint in the country.