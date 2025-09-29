VinFast Auto India Partners With State Bank of India For EV Financing Solutions

VinFast Auto India on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank of India (SBI) for inventory financing for its dealer network. Under the dealer finance tie-up, SBI will extend finance to VinFast’s exclusive dealer network on favourable terms.

The finance agreement also brings a wide range of benefits for dealers, such as attractive interest rates, flexible repayment options, and other tailored suite of credit solutions.

The collaboration enables VinFast to leverage SBI’s extensive pan-India branch network and digital platforms to reach customers across both urban and emerging markets. It also aligns with the company’s broader goal of accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions in India, one of the fastest-growing EV markets globally.