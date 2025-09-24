Used Cars Getting Cheaper, But Not As Much As New Ones: Popular Vehicles’ Naveen Philip On Impact Of GST 2.0 

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reduction on automobiles has had much less of an impact on prices of used cars compared to that for new ones, according to Naveen Philip, Managing Director, Popular Vehicles and Services. “Used cars are getting cheaper but not as much as the new cars. So, there will be at least about a 50% to 60% of the new car dip there,” he told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

He explained the rationale for this as follows: “Used cars will take some more time in terms of the actual price flowing through to the customer, because it depends on each car, the number of kilometres driven, etc.”

Despite new cars becoming more affordable, Philip does not expect a significant shift away from the used car segment. He cited India's low car penetration rate as a key factor that supports both markets.

“We still have a penetration of only 20 cars per 1000 people or 22 cars per 1000 people. There is a long runway. There is a portion of people who would still buy a used car and that will continue to remain. The increase in that would be far more muted than the increase in the new car sales,” the top executive highlighted.