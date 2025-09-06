US Detains Hundreds Of Workers After Immigration Raid At Hyundai’s Georgia Site

According to a search warrant unsealed Friday, agents were authorized to seize employment records, immigration documents and correspondence with government agencies, as well as records from contractors and subcontractors tied to the project. Four individuals were named as targets of the search.

The enforcement action is part of a broader push by the Trump administration, which has promised the largest deportation campaign in US history. In a separate action this week, more than 40 people were taken into custody at a food processing plant in New York.

Unauthorized immigrants account for an estimated 5% of the American workforce, and the widening crackdown threatens to erase hundreds of billions of dollars in economic output.

“Any foreign workers brought in for specific projects must enter the United States legally and with proper work authorizations,” said White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson. “President Trump will continue delivering on his promise to make the United States the best place in the world to do business, while also enforcing federal immigration laws.”

It’s not the first time Hyundai — which has become one of the most prominent foreign investors in US manufacturing — has been entangled in US legal problems related to employment issues. In 2022, the US Labor Department found child labor violations at companies supplying the Korean automaker in Alabama.

The company’s Georgia industrial site, known as “Metaplant America,” is designed to produce as many as 500,000 hybrid and electric vehicles a year and employ up to 12,500 workers by early next decade.

The vehicle assembly facility opened earlier this year, part of expansion plans and a larger US investment pledge by Hyundai dating to 2021. In March, Hyundai vowed to spend another $21 billion in the US, including an expansion of the Georgia factory.

The battery plant, which was announced in 2023, is designed to have an annual capacity of 30 GWh, enough to power 300,000 electric vehicles once completed later this year. It’s one of two battery factories being built to supply the car manufacturing operations. The other is a joint venture with Korea’s SK On Co.

South Korea is emerging as a major investor in the US as part of the nations’ recent trade deal. The agreement includes a $350 billion fund to help Korean companies enter the US market, with $150 billion dedicated to the shipbuilding industry. Private companies are also set to directly invest another $150 billion in the US.

The raid comes as Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung is scheduled to speak next week at an auto industry conference in Detroit.